The King County inquest into the fatal shooting of Che Taylor by two Seattle police officers was postponed Monday after courts were closed due to inclement weather.

The inquest, a fact-finding proceeding that is being held at the King County Courthouse, had been set to enter its sixth day.

Officer Michael Spaulding testified Friday he shot Taylor, 46, on Feb. 21 when Taylor began to draw what he believed to be a gun, which police say they later recovered.

Taylor is to return to the witness stand for further questioning, including from an attorney for Taylor’s family.

The other officer, Scott Miller, is scheduled to testify this week.

The inquest is to resume Tuesday, weather permitting.

An eight-member jury is hearing testimony on the confrontation, which occurred in the Wedgwood neighborhood in North Seattle.