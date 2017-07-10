A funeral service Monday morning honored the mother of four, who was fatally shot June 18 by two Seattle police officers who said she threatened them. The shooting sparked a community furor with protests, vigils and a community meeting that drew hundreds.

Hundreds gathered at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Monday morning for the funeral of Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old mother of four who was fatally shot by Seattle police last month.

Many who spoke during the solemn service described Lyles as a loving mother who possessed a courageous spirit, someone unafraid to speak her mind.

“I want justice for her, but mainly for her children,” Lyles’ father, Charles Lyles, told the crowd.

Lyles was killed in her Magnuson Park home on June 18 by two Seattle police officers after she called 911 to report a burglary. Seattle police say Lyles was shot when she displayed a knife or two knives.

The shooting of the black woman — by two white officers who police say were not carrying Tasers — came amid the burgeoning Black Lives Matter civil-rights movement and just two days after a Minnesota police officer was acquitted of manslaughter in the shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist whose girlfriend shot and live-streamed video during the fatal encounter.

Seattle police are investigating the shooting of Lyles.

“It’s all right to be mad when people who are supposed to protect us end up killing us,” the Rev. Dorinda Henry said at Lyles’ funeral.

According to court documents and Lyles’ family, the barely 100-pound woman who was pregnant with her fifth child had been struggling with a mental-health decline over the past year.

She’d been receiving help, court documents show, but her erratic behavior did not completely abate. Court documents indicate she’d been arrested by Seattle police at home on June 5 after police say she brandished a pair of large shears.

In that incident, Lyles allegedly sat on her couch with a child in her lap and repeatedly refused officers’ orders to drop the scissors.