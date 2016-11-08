A 27-year-old man was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, accused of critically wounding two men in what police say was an unprovoked shooting in Shoreline.

One man lost a kidney while a second man had a large section of his intestine surgically removed after a shooting last week in Shoreline, according to King County prosecutors.

Reuben Melegrito, who two weeks ago was living in Arizona, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting last Wednesday in the 300 block of Northeast 151st Street, charging papers say. The 27-year-old was arrested at his family’s home in Renton the following day and remains jailed at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent in lieu of $750,000 bail, jail and court records show.

Melegrito, who is described as “social friends” with the wounded men, showed up unannounced at the home where one of the victims lives with his girlfriend, charging papers say. The man wasn’t home when Melegrito arrived about 4:30 p.m. so his girlfriend sent him a text, and the man and another friend arrived at the house several minutes later, say the charges.

The three men stood on the front porch, smoking and talking, and the girlfriend went back into the house, according to charging papers. Several minutes later, she heard multiple gunshots, went outside and saw Melegrito running across her lawn, the charges say.

Her boyfriend called out to her that he’d been shot and she then saw his friend lying facedown on the grass, charging papers say.

The woman’s boyfriend had been shot four times and the other man had been shot twice, the charges say. Police responded but neither man was able to speak with police at the time due to their injuries.

The boyfriend — who had a large section of his intestines removed — was later able to tell detectives “it was an unprovoked shooting after a brief verbal disagreement,” say the charges, which note a “true motive is not known by detectives at this time.”

Both men remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center and “face seemingly lifelong complications due to this shooting incident,” charging papers say. The man who had his kidney removed has “an uncertain prognosis,” say the charges.

The girlfriend and her boyfriend’s family were able to help police identify Melegrito, say the charges. Police searched Melegrito’s family home and found a .40-caliber handgun inside a duffel bag in Melegrito’s bedroom, according to the charges.

The weapon will be tested against six casings recovered from the shooting scene, the charges say.