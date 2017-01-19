King County prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood.

A Seattle man had stepped out to go to the store on Sunday night when he received a call from his son, who told him he’d killed a man inside the father’s house, according to King County prosecutors.

The father immediately returned home, found a man’s body and called 911, police said.

King County prosecutors charged Luke B. Carlson, 23, with second-degree murder in the man’s death. The charge also carries a deadly-weapon enhancement.

Carlson, who apparently has lived a transient lifestyle traveling around the country, was arrested early Monday in SeaTac and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show.

Seattle police and King County prosecutors have identified the alleged victim as William Bentley Thomas, 25. However, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Thomas W. Blackburn.

According to the charges:

Carlson’s father called 911 just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report there was a dead body in his house in the 8400 block of Rainier Avenue South. He told officers that he’d gone to the store and a short time later, received a phone call from his son, who told him “I killed Will.”

Carlson left the house as his father called police, charging papers say. About a half-hour after Carlson’s first call to his father, he called a second time and police quickly determined Carlson had used a phone at a motel in SeaTac.

Officers responded to the area, confirmed Carlson had used the motel’s phone and began a search for him. Meanwhile, homicide detectives interviewed Carlson’s father, who told them his son had a history of alcohol and drug abuse, the charges say.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday, police spotted Carlson walking into a Denny’s restaurant in the 17000 block of Pacific Highway South and arrested him, according to charging papers. In his possession was a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, the charges say.

Carlson, who had blood on his face and clothes, invoked his Miranda rights and declined to give a statement to homicide detectives, the charges say. A detective noticed he had a possible bite mark on his left forearm and needle marks on his right arm, according to the charges.

The broken blade of a butcher knife was removed from Thomas’ back during an autopsy on Tuesday. Thomas died from a single stab wound to the back that punctured his heart and lung, charging papers say. Thomas’ right eye had also been severely burned and his eyebrow and eyelashes were burned off, the charges say.

According to police, crime-scene investigators had found a bloody, portable propane torch near Thomas’ body, the charges say.

Carlson is to be arraigned Feb. 2.