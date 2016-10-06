Kevin Arrington, 39, had allegedly injected crystal methamphetamine a few hours before the crash on Capitol Hill that killed a passenger in Arrington’s car.

The driver of a car that crashed into a Metro bus on Seattle’s Capitol Hill in March was charged this week with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless endangerment, according to King County prosecutors.

Kevin Arrington, 39, had injected crystal methamphetamine a few hours before the collision at East Denny Way and Broadway Avenue on March 8, and toxicology tests later confirmed he had methamphetamine in his system, charging papers say.

Arrington, whose last known address is in White Center, was also driving with a suspended license, say the charges.

A $100,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest, court records show.

According to charging papers:

Just before 5 p.m., Arrington was driving north on Broadway when he ran a red light at East Howell Street, causing pedestrians to scatter to avoid being hit. He then ran a second red light at East Denny Way and slammed into the rear of a Metro bus. Arrington was driving an estimated 34 mph and the bus was either slowing or stopped at the time.

Arrington, who was apparently looking at his cellphone at the time of the crash, was taken to Harborview Medical Center along with his two male passengers.

Chad Rogers, 44, was in the back seat of the PT Cruiser and suffered a catastrophic spinal-cord injury despite wearing a seat belt, charging papers say. He died at Harborview 11 days later.

The front-seat passenger, 54-year-old Jesse McGrath, had a dislocated shoulder while Arrington suffered only minor injuries, the charges say. The bus driver suffered a soft-tissue injury to her knee.

Police found a small bag containing methamphetamine at the crash scene, charging papers say.