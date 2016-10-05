The King County Prosecutor’s Office says “new information” calls into question the charges against Ernest Price in the November incident.

Ernest Price acknowledges his checkered past — including a five-year stint in prison on a drug charge — but he maintained his innocence when he was charged in May with second-degree assault and second-degree theft after he was accused of participating in a bizarre shoplifting incident in Redmond.

King County prosecutors dismissed the charges in July after Price’s attorney compared a photo of Price with still images taken from the store’s video-surveillance footage and concluded Price wasn’t the male suspect, according to Price and court records.

“You can see clearly that it’s him and not me,” Price, 50, said of the male suspect.

The order of dismissal notes that in light of new suspect information, there was insufficient evidence to sustain the charges against Price.

“New information has been presented to the prosecutor’s office which calls into question the initial identification of Mr. Price as the perpetrator of the charged offenses,” the order says.

Price was charged along with his girlfriend, Cynthia Cornethan, with stealing merchandise from a Kohl’s store in November. He was also accused of hitting Cornethan with his pickup while trying to run down a loss-prevention officer, according to court records.

A second woman participated in the theft but wasn’t charged because police were unable to identify her, say the charges.

But Price, who was later arrested in Redmond and spent 49 days in jail, was in Auburn at the time of the incident, he said.

This week, he contacted The Seattle Times, which published a story about the incident, because he did not want to be blamed “for something I didn’t do.”

Becky Range, a spokeswoman for Redmond police, and Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg, both confirmed that charges against Price had been dismissed but said there does not appear to be a pending case against another male suspect.

Cornethan has been jailed since July 4.