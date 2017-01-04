Arcan Cetin, 20, is accused of killing five people with a Ruger .22-caliber rifle in October.

The Oak Harbor man suspected of killing five people in an October shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington will be formally charged in Skagit County Superior Court Wednesday, according to the county Prosecutor’s Office.

Arcan Cetin, 20, was charged with five counts of aggravated murder in Skagit District Court after his arrest in November. Prosecutors are expected to transfer the case to Skagit County Superior Court Wednesday.

Cetin will make his first appearance at a Thursday arraignment, authorities said.

A criminal complaint filed in Skagit District Court accuses Cetin of walking into Macy’s department store and killing five people in about a minute. The documents say he used a Ruger .22-caliber rifle with a 25-round magazine.

According to district court charging documents, he opened fire near Macy’s cosmetics counter, killing four people outright and mortally wounding a fifth before putting the gun on a counter and walking out of the store. Killed were Sarai Lara, 16, of Mount Vernon; Shayla Martin, 52, of Mount Vernon; Belinda Galde, 64, and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson, both of Arlington; and Wilton “Chuck” Eagan, 61, of Lake Stevens.

Cetin, who has a history of bizarre and aggressive behavior according to people who knew him, was taken into custody near his Oak Harbor home after a daylong manhunt across Skagit and Island counties.

After his arrest, Cetin told detectives he had committed the killings, according to the documents, which do not offer a clear motive.

Cetin was turned away from buying a large-caliber handgun by an Oak Harbor gun-shop owner hours before the deadly shooting, investigators confirmed.