BELLINGHAM — A 10-foot-tall wolf carving, a totem pole marking a grave and other sacred items have been stolen from the Lummi Reservation.

The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that at least four priceless Native American sculptures have been stolen or defaced in recent weeks on the reservation. Two of the sculptures were taken from the cemetery, with metal plaques engraved with the names of the dead.

Sculptures that could not be removed from the reservation have been defaced, such as a small carking of a bear that someone tried to pry from the ground. A piece of the foot snapped when it wouldn’t budge from its place.

Lummi police are investigating the thefts and vandalism. Police Chief Ralph Long did not return requests for comment.