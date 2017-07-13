A car plowed into a Bellevue marijuana store in a possible smash-and-grab endeavor.
A small, dark sedan crashed into a Bellevue marijuana store early Thursday, and officers are investigating whether anything was stolen, police said.
Bellevue Police Department spokeswoman Alycia McKinney said the car plowed into the store about 5:30 a.m. in the possible smash-and-grab endeavor.
About 7 a.m., authorities were clearing debris from the BelMar Bellevue Marijuana store in the 600 block of 116th Avenue Northeast and will assess whether anything is missng from the store’s inventory, McKinney said.
There were no reported injuries.
Most Read Stories
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Brief lockdown at Washington state Capitol campus after reports of gunfire
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
- Oregon woman who licked, groped another woman on flight is sentenced
- Judges complain it’s unsafe, unsanitary outside King County Courthouse in Seattle VIEW
She also said early reports that shots had been fired in the incident had not been confirmed.
McKinney said there was little information about a suspect or suspects.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.