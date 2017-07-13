A car plowed into a Bellevue marijuana store in a possible smash-and-grab endeavor.

A small, dark sedan crashed into a Bellevue marijuana store early Thursday, and officers are investigating whether anything was stolen, police said.

Bellevue Police Department spokeswoman Alycia McKinney said the car plowed into the store about 5:30 a.m. in the possible smash-and-grab endeavor.

About 7 a.m., authorities were clearing debris from the BelMar Bellevue Marijuana store in the 600 block of 116th Avenue Northeast and will assess whether anything is missng from the store’s inventory, McKinney said.

There were no reported injuries.

She also said early reports that shots had been fired in the incident had not been confirmed.

McKinney said there was little information about a suspect or suspects.