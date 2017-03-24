King County prosecutors say a 24-year-old Burien man walked up to a Native American man in a bowling alley last week, stated “I don’t like Indians,” then repeatedly punched the stranger in the face. He’s been charged with a hate crime.

A 24-year-old Burien man remains jailed on a charge of malicious harassment, a hate crime, for allegedly beating a Native American man at a bowling alley last week, according to King County prosecutors.

According to charging papers, Joshua Ray Moore was at HiLine Lanes early on March 15 when he approached a stranger who was sitting on a bench and said, “I don’t like Indians.” Moore, who is white, is accused of repeatedly punching the man in the face, then walking off, the papers say.

Other patrons of the bowling alley called 911, provided first aid to the victim and pointed out Moore to arriving King County sheriff’s deputies, the charges say.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim seated on a bench outside, with puddles of blood on the ground below him, charging papers say. His left eye was swollen shut. The man was treated at Highline Medical Center but didn’t suffer any broken bones, say the charges.

Both Moore and his alleged victim were highly intoxicated at the time of the assault, according to charging papers.

Moore, who was quickly arrested, was booked into the King County Jail, where he remains in lieu of $75,000 bail, jail and court records show.

Under state law, malicious harassment is defined as intentionally injuring, damaging property or threatening someone because of his or her perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or mental, physical or sensory handicap.

Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in March 2015 for an unprovoked attack on a security guard in Burien, court records show.

In that case, Moore was among a group of young men who jumped a casino security guard who was walking home from work in July 2014 near Southwest 148th Street and 4th Avenue Southwest, according to court records in that case.

At one point, Moore ordered his fellow attackers to hold the man down and then repeatedly stomped on the man’s head until he nearly lost consciousness, the records say. When deputies found Moore a short time later, his hands were swollen and he was covered in blood to his elbows, say court records. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.