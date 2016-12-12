No one was injured in the shooting, Tukwila police said. They said it appears unlikely someone was trying to hit the building.

Someone fired a gunshot Monday morning into the Boeing Employees Credit Union building in Tukwila, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred just after 9 a.m. at the business at 12770 Gateway Dr., according to Tukwila police.

Police spokesman Mike Murphy said someone inside the building called 911 after hearing two gunshots. Only one bullet strike was found embedded in the concrete structure, between the second and third floors, and the glass facade above the concrete had a hole in it, he said.

“It’s really random and weird,” Murphy said, noting that the location of the bullet strike makes it unlikely anyone was actually aiming for the building.

“The way bullets move, somebody could’ve shot in the air and it could’ve taken the right trajectory and hit, but nothing about it seems like it was a targeted thing,” Murphy said.

Officers responded and are digging out the spent bullet, he said.