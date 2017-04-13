Police say the suspect had been a person of interest since the victim was found beaten to death in his East Bremerton home.

Bremerton police have arrested a suspect in the 2015 homicide of an 87-year-old man.

The Kitsap Sun reports the 45-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

Floyd Zumwalt was beaten to death in his East Bremerton home in November 2015.

Police detective Marty Garland said he couldn’t comment on what investigators believe was the motive, but said the suspect had been a person of interest since Zumwalt’s death.

Garland says he and another detective built the case on physical evidence along with statements from witnesses and neighbors.