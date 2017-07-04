After taking his mom’s SUV on a July Fourth ride, a 14-year-old and two friends got into a “Roman candle fight,” authorities say. The vehicle’s charred remains ended up on a residential street in Skyway.

A 14-year-old boy took his mother’s SUV to go buy fireworks Tuesday morning with a couple friends — and the vehicle ended up torched in Skyway following a “Roman Candle fight,” according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos of the charred remains of what once was a red SUV were sent out on Twitter by King County Fire District 20 on Tuesday evening. In the photos, fire-fighting foam hugged the curb like dirty snow and a child’s car seat lay abandoned next to the wreckage.

14 year old boy takes parents car with friends to buy fireworks; friends shoot Roman Candles at vehicle setting it in fire. @kingcosoPIO 1/2 pic.twitter.com/F5hndatPgI — Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) July 5, 2017

The vehicle was parked at South 122nd Street and 75th Avenue South, a King County Sheriff’s spokeswoman tweeted:

“3 boys having Roman Candle fight. One was accidentally shot into car and started fire,” the tweet said.

The car fire was reported at 9:45 a.m. Authorities did not report any injuries.

The tweets don’t indicate where the teens allegedly got the fireworks or where the car ride started.