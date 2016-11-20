The boy, identified as Jack Luton, fell in front of the forklift operated by his father, who was not able to stop in time, authorities said.

WAPATO, Yakima County — A 9-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries Saturday morning when he was struck by a forklift operated by his father, authorities said.

The boy, identified as Jack Luton, fell in front of the forklift as he ran in front of it or tried to jump aboard, and the father was not able to stop in time, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Higgins Road, southwest of Wapato.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said the death would be classified as an accident.

He said Yakama Nation police were investigating because of the boy’s tribal ties.