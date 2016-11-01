Witnesses held the driver, who tried to flee, until authorities arrived, police said.

A 7-year-old boy was hit and critically injured by an SUV while trick-or-treating Monday night in Tacoma, authorities told the Tacoma News Tribune.

The boy was hit about 7:20 p.m. at North Ninth Street and I Street, police said. The driver reportedly tried to flee but was held by witnesses until police arrived.

The boy was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, while the driver was held on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, police said.

The boy was holding his father’s hand and crossing the street when he was struck, police told KOMO News.