GRANGER (AP) — A 5-year-old boy was killed late Saturday afternoon when he ran in front of a pickup in the parking lot of a convenience store, according to a news release issued by the Washington State Patrol.

The accident happened about 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Granger Travel Plaza. Granger is a town of about 3,000 people located 28 miles southeast of Yakima.

The child ran from behind a parked vehicle and was struck by a 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven by Eber Tello-Gomez, 30, of Richland, the State Patrol said.