Police are unsure whether the victim knew the attacker or what led to the stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed Monday night near a bus stop on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, police said.

The stabbing occurred around 8:45 p.m. at 216th Street Southwest. Police believe the assailant was also a teenager.

Police failed to find a suspect during a search.

Detectives interviewed at least one juvenile who was with the victim when he was stabbed. Police said they do not know whether the victim knew his assailant or what led to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he was in critical condition Monday night.