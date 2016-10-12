An Auburn teenager has been charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as an adult for allegedly firing into a car and fatally shooting the 17-year-old driver.

A 16-year-old Auburn boy was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, accused of killing another teen apparently because he had disrespected the suspect’s gang, according to King County prosecutors.

Alexander Joachin, 16, will be tried as an adult because he has been charged with a serious violent offense, charging papers say. Joachin, who goes by the street name “Lil Shadow,” doesn’t have a criminal history but is a known gang member by Auburn police, say the charges.

Killed was Erick Valdez-Herrera, 17, of Auburn.

Joachin was arrested Friday night in Federal Way and was booked into the Youth Services Center in Seattle, but will be transferred to the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent when he’s arraigned Oct. 24, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

“The defendant shot the victim 6 times in the shoulder, back and chest at close range. He and several other young men wore bandannas over their faces and ran away after the shooting,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Mary Barbosa wrote in charging documents.

Police say Joachin told detectives “the victim was being disrespectful to other gang members,” Barbosa wrote.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday, witnesses called 911 and reported that a group of young people walked up to a car that was in the 500 block of 25th Street Southeast and one of them fired multiple shots at the driver, charging papers say. Valdez-Herrera was unarmed.

About 15 minutes later, Auburn officers contacted Joachin two blocks from the shooting scene “but his involvement with the homicide was not confirmed at that time,” say the charges.

One witness identified Joachin as the shooter while other witnesses were able to show detectives the path that the shooter had taken, according to the charges. Near the area where Joachin had been contacted officers found a handgun as well as clothing that Joachin was believed to have been wearing at the time of the shooting, they say.

At 11 p.m. Friday, Joachin was arrested at a residence in Federal Way. Police say he told detectives he shot Valdez-Herrera, say the charges.

“He explained that his initial thought was to ‘sock him’ but then changed his mind and pulled out the gun that he had concealed in his pants,” charging papers say. “Joachin admitted he shot several times at the victim,” and “spoke about the victim being disrespectful,” say the charges.

Joachin, who is also charged with a firearm enhancement, claimed he “found the gun,” a .22-caliber pistol, that was used in the shooting, charging papers say.