Kevin Loyoza, 21, was struck and killed while walking home from a house party in May.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a May 28 fatal hit-and-run in Issaquah that killed a 21-year-old man, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Kevin Loyoza had been walking home from a house party with three friends when he was struck and killed, according to police. The white Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in the crash was later located over an embankment off State Route 900 in Issaquah.

The suspect has been booked into the King County juvenile detention center in Seattle, police said.