Police responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup Sunday morning after a man came into the ER early Sunday with an injury likely caused by an explosion.

Parts of a Puyallup hospital were evacuated Sunday morning as law enforcement responded to investigate a possible explosive device in a vehicle near the main entrance.

Bomb technicians and hazardous materials experts from several agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital after a man with a severe hand injury came into the Emergency Room early Sunday morning.

The injury appeared to have been caused by a blast, and the unidentified 18-year-old man has a “history with explosive devices,” said Puyallup Police Capt. Scott Engle. That man’s injuries were severe enough that he was transferred to Harborview Medical Medical Center, Engle said.

A second man also claimed he was injured and was seen at Good Samaritan, the captain said.

Police said the main entrance to the hospital was closed, as was the top floor of the parking garage. Parts of the main floor of the hospital were evacuated.

However, the hospital said it was safe and still accessible through the emergency room, which remained open. Five or six patients who were in rooms near the main entrance were relocated to other areas of the hospital.

Surface streets around the hospital remained open.

A Pierce County Sheriff’s hazardous device squad was at the scene with technicians from the ATF and the FBI.

Engle said the injured man, who was driving the car, came into the ER just after 4 a.m.

The hospital alerted police, and officers saw what could be an explosive device — or components of one — in the man’s pickup truck. Officers are seeking a search warrant to look inside the car, Engle said.

“The officers at 4’o’clock did observe items that they are concerned about that could either be components of a device or could be a device itself,” Engle said. “Whether that is a pipe bomb or what that could be, I don’t know but they observed items that concerned them.”

Police have had contact with the 18-year-old two previous times, including a domestic incident over Thanksgiving weekend that potentially involved an explosive device, Engle said.

The car is parked about 100 feet from the main hospital entrance.