The remains were discovered Monday and have not yet been identified.

A body was found in the woods in Lake Stevens on Monday, police said.

The body was discovered near the 600 block of 89th Drive Southeast, the Lake Stevens Police Department said in a news release.

It’s unknown whether the remains might be those of missing teen Ben Keita, the department said. Keita, 18, went missing from his home in the 8900 block of Eighth Street Southeast on Nov. 26.

No other information was immediately made available.

Police continue to investigate.