KENNEWICK — Authorities say a body was found in a burning pickup truck in a Kennewick park.

The Tri-City Herald reports that responding fire crews found a body in the truck after putting out the flames Friday afternoon.

Investigators say it’s unclear if the person died before or after the fire.

The county coroner will work to identify the body.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press