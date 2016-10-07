Investigators say it’s unclear if the person died before or after the fire.
KENNEWICK — Authorities say a body was found in a burning pickup truck in a Kennewick park.
The Tri-City Herald reports that responding fire crews found a body in the truck after putting out the flames Friday afternoon.
The county coroner will work to identify the body.
No further information was immediately available.
