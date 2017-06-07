Ten women accused the 33-year-old man of sexually assaulting them. Some cases were a decade old and beyond the statute of limitations for bringing criminal charges.

BELLINGHAM — The co-owner of a Bellingham bistro must serve two years and five months in prison for preying on women who were too drunk or high to consent to sex.

The Bellingham Herald reports Jamison Scott Rogayan, 33, was sentenced Tuesday. He took a plea deal in April instead of going through another trial after a jury in February could not reach a verdict.

The former co-owner of Cosmos Bistro in Bellingham admitted to two counts of third-degree rape and a count of unlawful imprisonment through the plea deal.

A social-media post began circling in September 2015 calling Rogayan a rapist, which led to a total of 10 women coming forward to tell police Rogayan sexually assaulted them, too. Some cases were a decade old, which passes statute of limitations.