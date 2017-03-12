After a man was stabbed in the neck on a street in downtown Bellingham, witnesses trailed the assailant before police found and shot him.

The Bellingham Police Department confirmed that one of its officers shot and killed a suspect on Sunday.

The suspect, according to BPD Lt. Danette Beckley, stabbed a man in the neck around 4:20 p.m. on the 100 block of E. Holly St., near the Horseshoe Cafe, and witnesses followed him for nearly a quarter mile until police officers found and shot him on the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue.

Beckley said she did not have any information about the identity of the stabbing victim, nor the shot suspect, and that the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office would release more information once the deceased suspect’s next-of-kin had been located and notified.

The stabbing victim, she said, is currently “at the hospital, being treated for his injury.” She did not know whether the suspect and the victim knew each other, nor the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation with police.

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating the stabbing, Beckley added, but said that Whatcom County’s Law Enforcement Multi-Agency Response Team (LEMART) would investigate the shooting “since a Bellingham police officer was involved.”