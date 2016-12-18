Washington State Patrol says car ran off side of road and landed upside down in a ditch

A 52-year-old Bellingham man was killed early Sunday when his car ran off the road on State Route 20 and landed in a ditch.

The Washington State Patrol identified the driver as Sheereen Sadighi. He was dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The state patrol says Sadighi was traveling westbound on SR 20 when his vehicle skidded off the right side of the road and land upside down in a ditch containing three feet of water.

The accident, which occurred about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, is under investigation.