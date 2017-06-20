The defendant is accused of grabbing a knife and brandishing it toward a roommate while making derogatory statements regarding race and sexual orientation.

BELLINGHAM — A Bellingham man accused of threatening his roommates with a knife is facing charges of a hate crime and assault.

The Bellingham Herald reports the 18-year-old was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, felony harassment and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime.

Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley says the incident started Sunday when the defendant and multiple other people were drinking and started fighting. He is accused of going into the kitchen, grabbing a knife and brandishing it toward a roommate while making derogatory statements regarding race and sexual orientation.