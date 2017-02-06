The father’s story went viral in 2014 after he and his partner said they were being bullied for their beliefs in home birth and a holistic lifestyle.

BELLINGHAM — A Bellingham father whose battle with Child Protective Services received widespread attention has been sentenced to three months in jail for restraining two state workers in an elevator.

The Bellingham Herald reports that jurors found 25-year-old Cleve Goheen-Rengo guilty of unlawful imprisonment.

Goheen-Rengo’s story went viral in 2014 after he and his partner said they were being bullied for their beliefs in home birth and a holistic lifestyle. The state says it got involved because their kids appeared underweight, underfed and at risk of abuse.

Charging papers say Goheen-Rengo trapped the case workers in a courthouse elevator after one worker cut short a supervised meeting between Goheen-Rengo and his children.

Goheen-Rengo’s public defender plans to ask to delay his date to report to jail while he appeals the case.