Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the fire that destroyed the north side of the Eastside mosque.

Police believe someone set a fire that badly damaged a Bellevue mosque early Saturday.

Police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center of the Eastside at 2:44 a.m. after a witness reported flames coming from the building. The fire destroyed the north side of the building, and was extinguished a short time later.

Fire is now extinguished at 147th and Main St. No injuries to firefighters or occupants. pic.twitter.com/WqWlgW2K5p — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) January 14, 2017

No one was inside the mosque, at 14700 Main St., during the fire, police said.

Police found a 37-year-old man near the building. He was arrested on suspicion of arson, and police say they believe he is the sole suspect.

Information about his identity wasn’t released.

A news conference was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue City Hall.