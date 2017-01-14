Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the fire that destroyed the north side of the Eastside mosque.
Police believe someone set a fire that badly damaged a Bellevue mosque early Saturday.
Police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center of the Eastside at 2:44 a.m. after a witness reported flames coming from the building. The fire destroyed the north side of the building, and was extinguished a short time later.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
- Seahawks vs. Falcons: National media predictions for NFC divisional round matchup VIEW
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Eddie Bauer closes downtown Seattle location
No one was inside the mosque, at 14700 Main St., during the fire, police said.
Police found a 37-year-old man near the building. He was arrested on suspicion of arson, and police say they believe he is the sole suspect.
Information about his identity wasn’t released.
A news conference was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue City Hall.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.