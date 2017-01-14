Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the fire that destroyed the north side of the Eastside mosque.

Police believe someone set the fire that badly damaged a Bellevue mosque early Saturday.

Police and firefighters responded to the Islamic Center of Eastside at 2:44 a.m. after a witness reported flames coming from the building. The fire destroyed the north side of the building, and it was extinguished a short time later.

No one was inside the mosque, at 14700 Main St., during the fire, police said.

Services at the mosque are suspended until further notice, according to mosque officials. Prayers on Saturday were relocated to the Highland Community Center, according to a notice on the mosque’s website.

Police found a 37-year-old man near the building. He was arrested on suspicion of arson, and police say they believe he is the sole suspect.

Information about his identity wasn’t released.

A news conference was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bellevue City Hall.

Arsalan Bukhari, executive director of the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), urged people to not jump to conclusions about the motive behind the suspected arson.

“We need to learn more,” he said. “In most hate-crime cases, we have some indication if there’s a bias motive. In this case, we don’t have any indication.”

Bellevue police and the FBI had briefed CAIR and mosque leaders on their early assessment of the fire, Bukhari said. He declined to share their views.

Varisha Khan, a senior at the University of Washington who grew up on the Eastside, had planned to attend midday services at the mosque on Saturday with her family.

“It was really my second home,” she said. “I was crying for quite a while.”

Khan was reluctant to speculate on the cause of the fire. Still, “this did not happen in a vacuum,” she said. “This mosque itself, it’s received threats. Hate speech does inspire attacks.”

Earlier this week, a 36-year-old Auburn man who had allegedly threatened to kill members of the Islamic Center of Eastside was charged with malicious harassment, a hate crime.

Kamal Samater was arrested Jan. 6 in the mosque’s parking lot, after telling the alleged victim he was “going to assassinate every one” at the mosque, and yelling “there is no place in America for Muslims.”

Another Eastside mosque has recently been targeted by vandalism. In Redmond, the sign in front of the Muslim Association of Puget Sound was damaged last month, much as it had been weeks earlier.

Redmond police said they were notified the morning of Dec. 17 that the metal face of a granite slab in front of the mosque had been damaged overnight. At the time, police asked for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Police described looking for a tall, thin, young white male wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap.

Police added at the time they were not immediately divulging full details, but were investigating that incident and a similar one Nov. 21 at the mosque — the largest mosque in the Puget Sound region — as possible hate crimes.

In August, Redmond police received several anonymous calls threatening worshippers at that mosque.

Those calls followed a mass shooting at an Orlando, Fla., nightclub. The gunman in that attack killed 49 people and had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, law-enforcement officials said. He was killed by a SWAT team.