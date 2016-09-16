A 36-year-old Bellevue man has been charged with first-degree animal cruelty for allegedly swinging a duck by its neck and decapitating the bird.

Several horrified onlookers called 911 last weekend after witnessing a man ripping the head off a mallard duck at Kirkland’s Marina Park, according to King County prosecutors.

Joshua Omernick, 36, was charged Tuesday with first-degree animal cruelty and is being held in the Kirkland jail, court and jail records show. He is also being held on a misdemeanor domestic-violence assault charge for an unrelated incident.

Kirkland police say the Bellevue man told officers he “wanted to see what it felt like to kill” the duck and that he planned to eat it, according to charging papers.

“He said he recently caught a large fish with his bare hands and it made him feel ‘tribal’ and he thinks that also compelled him to kill the duck,” Deputy Prosecutor Raul Martinez wrote in charging papers.

Officers found the duck’s remains and “noted its protruding neck stem injuries indicated the head had been roughly torn from the body in a manner that likely resulted in the duck suffering extreme misery before its death,” Martinez wrote.

Omernick had been feeding bread to the ducks at the lakefront park when just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, “various horrified families and young children” saw him grab a large mallard from the water and then repeatedly swing the bird around by its neck until “its head was severed from its body,” charging papers say.

Several people called 911 and all of them “were excited and seemed to be disturbed by what they had just seen,” say the charges.

“The park was very populated at the time of the crime,” and numerous children witnessed the duck’s killing, they say.

Officers arrested Omernick — who was soaking wet and appeared intoxicated — about a block away from Marina Park, according to the charges. Police say he “freely admitted” to killing the duck and showed no remorse, say charging papers.

A friend who had been with him at the park told police Omernick has mental health issues and is known to act impulsively, the charges say.