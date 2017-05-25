The attorney was arrested at the King County Courthouse in connection with a Seattle-area identity-theft ring that police said stole millions.

Seattle police arrested a Bellevue attorney Wednesday at the King County Courthouse in connection with an investigation of a Seattle-area identity-theft ring that allegedly committed millions of dollars in fraud.

The man, who has been a licensed attorney in Washington since 2009, represented defendants tied to the theft ring that detectives believe was led by a mother-daughter team, police said in a statement Wednesday.

“During the initial 2016 investigation into the fraud ring, police served a warrant on two vehicles registered to the attorney and found evidence related to narcotics and identity theft,” the statement said.

Police continued investigating the lawyer and arrested him at the courthouse. He was there for an unrelated case.

The man, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail for investigation of witness tampering. His bail was denied, jail records show.

Last year, local and federal police searched a Skyway home, where they found several fake Washington state identification cards featuring a then-26-year-old woman’s picture, each with a different name. Police seized printers, blank checks, laptops, tablet computers and large boxes of jewelry from the home, and recovered stolen tools, luggage, generators and other items in the garage.

The search also found “14 grams of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of marijuana and a handgun,” according to a police news statement at the time.

Investigators arrested the 26-year-old suspect, her 46-year-old mother and a 34-year-old man who was at the home.

Detectives believe the suspects “racked up as much as $10,000 in charges a day under the identities of theft victims in Normandy Park, Medina, Everett, Auburn and other cities in the Seattle area,” according to police.

Police think the suspects stole information about hundreds of victims’ identities from unsecured mailboxes and through burglaries and car prowls.