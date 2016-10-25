The alleged victims, ages 4 and 11, took private art classes from the suspect at a Bellevue office park.

A Seattle man who taught private art lessons was charged last week with two counts of first-degree child molestation for allegedly sexually touching two of his students in Bellevue, according to police and prosecutors.

Telman Karimov, 64, spent two days in the King County Jail and was released Wednesday after posting $150,000 bail, court and jail records show. He was ordered not to have contact with his alleged victims or any children without a responsible adult present, according to court records.

Bellevue police became aware of Karimov on Oct. 17 after an official with state Child Protective Services notified the department of allegations made by the parent of a 4-year-old girl, Officer Seth Tyler wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Detectives learned Karimov was giving art lessons to three girls, ages 4, 9, and 11, at a private facility in Bellevue, the release says. Charging papers say he has been charged with touching the youngest and eldest students.

The police investigation is ongoing and a letter was sent to parents whose children had previously been taught by Karimov, informing them of the allegations, the news release says.

The 4-year-old told her mother that Karimov had put her hand down his pants and made her touch him, say the charges. The 11-year-old then reported that Karimov, on more than one occasion, put his hand inside her pants and underwear, charging papers say.

The girls took art classes with Karimov on Wednesday afternoons at an office building at in the 13200 block of Northeast 20th Street in Bellevue, according to the charges.

“The defendant has had access to many young children through his art classes and the investigation is ongoing as to whether there are more victims,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Carla Carlstrom wrote in charging papers.