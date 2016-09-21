Medics took the wounded man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he remains as of Wednesday late afternoon.

An Auburn police officer shot and critically wounded a man suspected of robbing of a bank Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Around noon, police received a call reporting a bank robbery on East Main Street, police said. The report included a description of a vehicle that the suspected robber was using, police Cmdr. Steve Stocker said.

Minutes later, a bicycle officer spotted the vehicle blocks away at D Street Southeast and Second Street Southeast, he said. At some point, a man reportedly opened fire and the officer returned fire, Stocker said.

Another gunshot was heard and then the suspected robber was on the ground, Stocker said.

Medics took the man, believed to be in his early 30s, to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. As of 4:25 p.m., he was in critical condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

No further details on his injuries were known.

An unidentified woman, who is believed to be in her late 20s, was driving the vehicle, Stocker said.

It’s unclear how or to what extent the suspect and woman know each other, Stocker said. She was taken into custody, he said.

Stocker also said investigators found evidence in the vehicle to connect the man to the robbery, though he did not elaborate.

The officer who fired the weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave, as per standard protocol, he said.

No further details on the shooting were available, Stocker said.

The Valley Investigation Team, which includes detectives from several South King County law enforcement agencies, is investigating the shooting.

The shooting is the second involving an Auburn police officer this month. On Sept. 9, Officer Jeff Lewis fatally shot Travis Ell, 64, while investigating a report of vandalism. The man was threatening the officer and another person with a metal pipe, police said.