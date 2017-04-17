A Seattle police forensic examiner has been unable to access the lifeguard’s iPhone because it is locked with a personal-identification number, prosecutors say.

A 19-year-old lifeguard has been charged with attempted voyeurism for allegedly setting up his cellphone to record female staff members in their locker room at the Ballard Pool in February, according to King County prosecutors.

Seattle police say Rory Carlson cried when he told police he placed his cellphone in the locker room used by female staff members and turned on the recorder, according to charging papers:

“He explained that his girlfriend has been gone for ‘so long,’ and he ‘has needs.’ He did not elaborate further,” say the charges.

Carlson remains out of custody. A summons has been mailed to his residence in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood, directing Carlson to appear in King County Superior Court for arraignment on April 27, court records show.

Since the female staff members working at the pool included juveniles, Carlson is under court order not to have any direct or indirect contact with minors except in the presence of a responsible adult, the records say.

The charging papers filed last week indicate Carlson is charged only with attempted voyeurism because a police forensic examiner was unable to access Carlson’s iPhone, which is locked with a personal-identification number:

“It is unknown what is on that phone,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Carla Carlstrom wrote in the charging documents. “The defendant’s actions have caused great distress to potential victims who may not ever know if they were filmed.”

Carlson worked part time as a lifeguard for about two years at the Ballard Pool, the charges say.

A 54-year-old employee was cleaning up the women’s staff locker room a little after 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 and found a pile of clothes on the floor, which was unusual, according to charging papers. As she picked up the clothes, she found the items were supporting a cellphone, which was recording, the papers say.

She played back the video, which showed Carlson placing the phone to capture images of people in the locker room, then backing away, say the charges.

The woman reported the iPhone’s discovery to her supervisor and another female employee and called 911, according to the charges. Soon after, Carlson complained to the woman that he had lost his phone, and she and the other female employee pretended to look for it as they waited for police to arrive, the charges say.

Six female staff members — including two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old — had used the locker room while Carlson was also at the pool that night, say the charges.

“It is unknown which of, or how many of these women Carlson was attempting to film in the changing room,” charging papers say.