Multiple officers responded when a rowdy crowd filled an intersection to watch two men brawl, resulting in minor injuries but no arrests
The Great Ballard Baby Shower Brouhaha ended Saturday night with no arrests, the brawling crowd dispersed and the combatant’s injuries mostly self-inflicted.
Seattle police say it took “multiple officers” to restore order after a crowd — many reportedly attending a nearby baby shower — gathered to watch a couple of guys square off in a fight at the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and 32nd Avenue Northwest, reported Detective Mark Jamieson.
It apparently took a while for the incident to proceed to mutual combat, and it’s pretty clear nobody was very good at it. Police said the only injuries resulted from when one of the participants reportedly “punched an apartment building window,” cutting his arm in the process. Another man “reportedly broke a bottle over his own head.”
Despite their injuries, the two men decided to physically fight one another on the street. Police said “friends and family members attending a nearby get-together, which reportedly was a baby shower, gathered to watch the fight.”
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
It was not clear whether the combatants were attending the shower.
Jamieson report a “large disturbance erupted between the gathered friends and family members over an unknown issue as the two men continued to fight.”
Police were able to restore order and the two men were transported to a local hospital to treat their injuries, he said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.