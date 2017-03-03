A witness who heard a loud bang and a man’s yell went to investigate and found a woman who had been brutally beaten and raped in White Center. He called 911 and provided a detailed suspect description, which led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Tukwila man.

A 55-year-old woman was still in critical condition Friday at Harborview Medical Center after she was brutally beaten and raped outside a state government building in White Center early Thursday.

A King County District Court judge on Friday found probable cause to hold her alleged assailant, Robert Javier German, on investigation of assault, rape and indecent liberties and set his bail at $750,000, according to King County prosecutors.

German, 21, of Tukwila does not appear to have any prior felony convictions, court records show. Sgt. Cindi West, a spokeswoman for the King County Sheriff’s Office, said German has several citations for failing to pay his fare on Sound Transit and had one misdemeanor warrant in connection with unpaid fares.

According to the probable cause statement outlining the sheriff’s case against German, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in a parked pickup truck when they heard a loud banging sound near the front entrance of the Department of Health and Social Services building at 9650 15th Avenue Southwest. They then heard a man say something like, “That’s what you get (expletive),” and saw him walk away to the south, the statement says.

The male witness went to investigate and found the 55-year-old woman unconscious, lying on the ground on her back, her face bloody and her eyes swollen shut; her shirt was pulled up and she was naked below the waist, the statement says. The man called 911 at 2:18 a.m. and told the dispatcher “she was beaten so badly she was unrecognizable,” it says. The dispatcher told him to roll the woman on her side and when he did, blood poured from her mouth and nose, according to the statement.

After deputies and medics arrived, the woman stopped breathing and CPR was performed, says the statement.

The witness provided a detailed suspect description and minutes later a deputy came across a man walking near Southwest 102nd Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, a few blocks from the crime scene, says the probable cause statement. The deputy contacted the man, who turned out to be German, the statement says. Blood and other evidence was on German’s clothes, and the soles of German’s shoes also matched bloody shoe prints found at the scene; deputies got a warrant and found additional evidence on German’s body, says the statement.

Deputies say that when questioned, German denied any knowledge or involvement in the incident, according to the statement.

West said deputies were able to identify the woman, who is possibly homeless, through her fingerprints. She said a jacket and blankets were found nearby.

“We don’t know if he came upon her sleeping. We don’t know if they had any prior contact with each other,” West said. “She’s still not conscious and she has significant injuries.”