Prosecutors say the woman was driving an SUV that hit and killed a man who had interrupted a carprowl at Beaver Lake Park. The victim is the son of a veteran Seattle police officer.

Fingerprints and a stolen credit card enabled King County sheriff’s detectives to identify the driver suspected of running over and killing a 22-year-old man at a Sammamish park on Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

A King County District Court judge Monday ordered Ka’Deidre Rials, 23, held in lieu of $1 million bail on investigation of vehicular homicide and identity theft in connection with the death of Moises Elias Radcliffe at Beaver Lake Park, according to King County prosecutors.

Rials was arrested Saturday afternoon in Skyway along with a 17-year-old girl suspected of being in Rials’ SUV when Radcliffe was killed.

A 16-year-old boy, suspected of being connected to the homicide, also made a court appearance Monday, said Dan Donohoe, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. A judge ordered the Des Moines teen to be held in secure detention at the Youth Services Center on investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm, Donohoe said.

The boy was arrested early Saturday in Des Moines after he and a second boy, 17, allegedly pointed handguns at sheriff’s detectives, who opened fire and killed the older boy.

Rials, a Kent resident, is the driver accused of running over Radcliffe, who had been walking his dog with his girlfriend at the park when he saw someone try to break into his parked vehicle. Radcliffe was the son of a veteran Seattle police officer.

According to the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against Rials, Radcliffe confronted the occupants of an SUV for allegedly prowling his car. He fired a gunshot “as the SUV struck him and carried him across the parking lot,” until he became pinned under one wheel and struck a curb, it says.

The SUV was captured on video-surveillance footage just as someone threw a purse out the window, the statement says.

Another woman at the scene discovered her car also had been prowled and her bank card was missing from her wallet, which she had left in her car, the statement says. A fingerprint found on a different card in the woman’s wallet matched Rials, it says.

Court records show that Rials and a co-defendant were each charged in July with four counts of identity theft, accused of prowling cars parked at Marymoor Park in Sammamish and Robinswood Park in Bellevue, then using stolen credit cards to make a variety of purchases at local stores. A sheriff’s detective estimated the pair had stolen items, caused damage to car windows and run credit-card charges up to $12,000 over two weeks, charging papers say.

Rials, who was out of custody, last appeared in court in that case on Jan. 11, two weeks before Radcliffe was killed, court records show.

About an hour after Radcliffe was killed, two teenage girls used the woman’s stolen bank card at a Fred Meyer store in Renton, according to the probable-cause statement and a news release by sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West. Video-surveillance footage and a fingerprint left on a card in the victim’s wallet led police to identify the two teens, one of whom is a 17-year-old girl who is believed to have been with Rials when Radcliffe was killed.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating Radcliffe’s death conducted an undercover operation Friday near the 21600 block of 29th Avenue South in Des Moines. They were looking to speak to a 16-year-old boy who is somehow connected to the investigation but not believed to have been at the homicide scene, according to West.

Around 10:30 p.m., detectives used a ruse to get the 16-year-old to come outside so he could be questioned, West said. But detectives, instead, were approached by the 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, both armed with handguns, she said.

The detectives identified themselves and ordered the teens to drop their weapons but the older boy fired a shot, the release says. Three detectives returned fire, killing the 17-year-old, as the 16-year-old ran away, it says.

The 16-year-old allegedly dropped his gun as he fled and was later found hiding in a nearby apartment, West’s news release says. His loaded pistol was also recovered, it says.

The 17-year-old’s name has not yet been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A 42-year-old sergeant and two detectives, both 36, were involved in the fatal shooting, according to West.

On Saturday morning, detectives in Skyway arrested Rials and the 17-year-old girl who allegedly used the stolen bank card at Fred Meyer, according to West and the probable-cause statement.

According to the statement, police say the 17-year-old identified Rials as the SUV driver and told detectives the nail on Rials’ right index finger had been broken by a bullet Radcliffe fired right before he was struck by the SUV.

The 17-year-old was arrested on investigation of identity theft and possession of stolen property, according to West.

The probable-cause statement says Rials declined to talk to detectives but notes she did have a broken fingernail.