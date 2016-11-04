The suspect reported his Jeep had just been stolen in Bonney Lake, so he fired his handgun in the vehicle’s direction. A bullet went through the woman’s nearby bedroom window.

BONNEY LAKE, Pierce County — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet while she was in her bedroom.

The News Tribune reports Pierce County sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls between 11:10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Thursday from people who said they heard at least 10 gunshots in Bonney Lake. Shortly afterward, a woman called 911 to report her son’s Jeep was stolen. She said he fired shots from a handgun before chasing after the car. The 41-year-old man told deputies he was sure he hit his Jeep because he saw the back window shatter.

Authorities found a bullet hole in the woman’s bedroom window, which was roughly in line with the car-theft victim’s residence.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and has been cooperative with deputies, according to Detective Sgt. Gary Sanders.