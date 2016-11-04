The suspect reported his Jeep had just been stolen in Bonney Lake, so he fired his handgun in the vehicle’s direction. A bullet went through the woman’s nearby bedroom window.
BONNEY LAKE, Pierce County — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet while she was in her bedroom.
The News Tribune reports Pierce County sheriff’s deputies received multiple calls between 11:10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Thursday from people who said they heard at least 10 gunshots in Bonney Lake. Shortly afterward, a woman called 911 to report her son’s Jeep was stolen. She said he fired shots from a handgun before chasing after the car. The 41-year-old man told deputies he was sure he hit his Jeep because he saw the back window shatter.
Authorities found a bullet hole in the woman’s bedroom window, which was roughly in line with the car-theft victim’s residence.
The 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and has been cooperative with deputies, according to Detective Sgt. Gary Sanders.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.