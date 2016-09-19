Investigators say they have been unable to locate the man because he checked out of a hospital before they arrived to arrest him.

TACOMA — Authorities in Washington are looking for a 37-year-old man they believe repeatedly fired a gun inside a car in front of his children.

The News Tribune reports that the Pierce County man is charged with assault and reckless endangerment, among other crimes, in the Aug. 18 incident.

According to charging documents, the man assaulted the mother of his children and repeatedly fired the gun while the family drove to go camping. Investigators say they have been unable to locate the man because he checked out of a hospital before they arrived to arrest him.