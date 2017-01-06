Rickey Yandell, 49, is now charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded not guilty Friday, and bail was set at $50,000.

A Pierce County Jail inmate received at least two letters soaked with methamphetamine, authorities say.

Yandell remains in the jail, where he was booked Nov. 18 after being charged with residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.

A corrections officer and her K-9 partner, Rocket, were asked to investigate one of Yandell’s letters that “appeared to be suspicious because of its physical appearance,” according to charging papers.

Officials placed 10 pieces of mail on the floor. The dog drew attention to a letter addressed to Yandell.

The corrections officer went to Yandell’s cell, and the dog drew attention to a second letter. About one-third of the page had been torn off, records show.

Both letters tested positive for meth.

“This is a new take on an old problem — smuggling drugs into jail,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.