The son was struck after he pulled out a gun and fired in the direction of a vehicle that the prowler jumped into at Beaver Lake Park, authorities said.

The son of a Seattle police officer was run over and killed Wednesday at Sammamish’s Beaver Lake Park after investigators say he shot at someone who tried to break into his parked vehicle, authorities said.

The man, who’s believed to be in his 20s and has not been identified, was walking his dog with his girlfriend at the park in the 2500 block of 244th Avenue Southeast about 2:30 p.m., according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

They saw the car prowler, and the man ran in his vehicle’s direction and then confronted the person, Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

The prowler then jumped into a tan or gold SUV — not the man’s vehicle — and drove toward the man, who opened fire at the vehicle, she said. The SUV struck and killed the man, and the driver took off.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, West said.

Seattle Police Department issued a statement late Wednesday, saying a veteran officer is the man’s parent. The officer was not identified.

“It is with great sorrow that we must relay that a member of our SPD family was the victim of a homicide today,” the statement reads.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify the man and determine his manner and cause of death.

No arrests have been reported, and no further details about the investigation, including the prowler, were available. Detectives are looking for the SUV, which could have damage from bullets on its front end, police said.

It’s unclear how many people were involved.

Detectives urge anyone who may have seen the incident to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating because the city of Sammamish partners with the county agency for police services.

The park in the southeast part of Beaver Lake spans 83 acres, according to the city’s website.