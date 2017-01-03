King County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area shortly before 6:25 p.m. Tuesday. No details on the deceased have been released. This post will be updated.

King County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Burien.

Deputies were called to the area of Southwest 137th Street and 12th Avenue Southwest shortly before 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt Cindi West. The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear.

Also unclear is information on the victim or victims.

At 6:30 p.m., West said no further details were immediately available and that she was en route to the scene.

Medical investigators will identify the deceased.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating because it contracts with the city of Burien for police services.

This post will be updated.