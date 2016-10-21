An unidentified woman, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, the King County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A woman died in an officer-involved shooting near Auburn Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Two officers fired at the unidentified woman, who had a handgun, the sheriff’s office reported on Twitter. She died at the scene.

The incident occurred in the 15800 block of Southeast 382nd Place, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

No details on the shooting were immediately available.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will formally identify the woman.

