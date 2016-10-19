He and another man fought at a Granite Falls gas station last month, according to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Medical investigators have ruled the death a homicide.

Jeffrey Watson of Granite Falls died of blunt-force injuries to his head, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. The manner of death was homicide.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton, Watson and another man got into a fight in the 100 block of West Stanley Street on Sept. 30. The man, who is in his 20s, told investigators Watson was a stranger, she said.

“Watson pulled a gun out and pointed it at his chest,” Ireton recalled of the man’s interview with investigators. “The person tried to swat the gun away, Watson fell” and was knocked unconscious.

Deputies recovered a revolver in a holster on Watson, she said.

The other man cooperated with investigators, Ireton said.

Medics took Watson to a hospital, where Ireton said his condition worsened over more than a week. He died there on Oct. 10, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The incident remains under investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to file charges.