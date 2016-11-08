The 59-year-old man was shot and killed in the doorway of his recreational vehicle at a mobile-home park in Clallam County.

FORKS, Clallam County — Authorities have released the identity of a 59-year-old man killed in a standoff with police near Forks.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Edward Lowell Hills was shot and killed Friday in the doorway of his recreational vehicle at a mobile-home park five miles north of the city.

A Clallam County sheriff’s sergeant and a Forks police officer involved in the standoff remain on administrative leave as the Washington State Patrol conducts a review of the shooting. Trooper Russ Winger said he didn’t know if both officers shot or how many shots were fired.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office chief criminal deputy Brian King said law enforcement had responded to two reports Friday afternoon from nearby residents about Hills’ erratic behavior. He said at least one of the officers fired a Taser, after which Hills produced a handgun from inside the RV.