Two women and a man were struck by gunfire in front of the music venue, police said. As of midnight, investigators were seeking at least one suspect in the shooting. No arrests had been made.

Three people were shot and wounded from gunfire outside a music club in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Thursday night, authorities said.

Police responded to multiple shots fired near the Crocodile at 2200 Second Avenue around 10:50 p.m., according to police and Seattle’s 911 call sheet.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said at a news briefing, which Q13 FOX streamed online, a round of bullets in front of the music venue went through the club’s windows and struck two women inside. A man outside was also hit.

Medics took the victims to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Alice Kim said. Details on their conditions were immediately available.

As of midnight, police were seeking at least one suspect in the shooting. No arrests had been made.

Detectives with the department’s gang unit were investigating, Jamieson said.

Witnesses told KOMO news they were inside the Crocodile for a hip-hop show when they heard several gunshots and dropped to the floor.

The venue’s online calender says an all-ages, sold-out event started Thursday night at 8 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.