Two women and a man were struck by gunfire in front of the music venue, police said. Investigators were seeking at least one suspect in the shooting. No arrests had been made.

Seattle police are speaking with witnesses in hopes of developing a description of the shooter who opened fire Thursday night outside a music club in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, wounding three people.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired near the Crocodile Cafe at 2200 Second Ave. around 10:50 p.m., according to Seattle Police Department officials.

Detective Mark Jamieson said at a news briefing that bullets fired in front of the music venue went through the club’s windows and struck two women inside. A man outside was also hit. The shooter fled, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether a car was seen.

Medics took the victims to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Alice Kim said. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

A hospital spokeswoman said Friday that the male victim was is serious condition in the intensive-care unit and one of the female victims was satisfactory. There was no word on the third victim.

Police are seeking one suspect in the shooting.

Detectives with the department’s gang unit were investigating, Jamieson said.

Witnesses told KOMO they were inside the Crocodile for a hip-hop show when they heard several gunshots and dropped to the floor.

The venue’s online calendar says an all-ages, sold-out event started Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The shooting follows a similar November incident outside a downtown 7-Eleven convenience store that left five people injured. The suspect was later identified as an 18-year-old Seattle man, who police said is a suspect in several robberies.