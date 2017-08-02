A 41-year-old Auburn man is believed to have died after throwing a Molotov cocktail at sheriff’s deputies and then barricading himself inside a shed and setting fire to it from the inside.

About 10 a.m. Tuesday deputies were called to a house in the 33100 block of East Lake Holm Drive Southeast, near Auburn, after a neighbor reported that the man who lives there was “screaming at the top of his lungs,” King County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindi West said.

Another call was received about 1 p.m. when a neighbor called police to complain that the man had thrown rocks at his house and broken the windshield of his car.

According to West, deputies said they had been called to the house many times in response to reports of threats and other disturbances.

Due to the man’s history, four deputies responded to the home, with two of them armed with less-than-lethal weapons, West said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived the man was standing outside on a deck and deputies told him to come down off the deck as he was under arrest for vandalism.

“The man lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it at the deputies, striking one in the face,” West wrote in the statement. “The man then ran into a large shed and barricaded himself inside. Within minutes a fire started inside the shed and deputies attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose as King County Fire Firefighters were called to the scene.”

The fire quickly engulfed the shed and spread to a nearby structure, she said.

While firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, deputies used King County Guardian One, TAC30 and K-9 units to search the area for the man as they were not sure if he was inside the shed.

After the fire was extinguished about 7 p.m., fire investigators entered the structure and discovered a body inside.

The deputy injured by the Molotov cocktail was taken to Valley Medical Center in Renton and treated for minor burns to the face and neck.