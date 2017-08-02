That’s in addition to the $15.1 million federal civil-rights verdict attorneys won for Leonard Thomas’ family and estate.

Attorneys for an unarmed African-American man killed by a Lakewood police SWAT sniper following a standoff in 2013 are seeking nearly $2.3 million in fees and costs from Lakewood police. That’s in addition to the $15.1 million federal civil-rights verdict they won for the man’s family and estate.

Documents filed by attorneys who represented the mother, father, 9-year-old son and estate of 30-year-old Leonard Thomas said it required more than 5,600 hours of work by lawyers, paralegals, investigators, crime-scene reconstructors and others to prepare for trial.

After 14 days of testimony and four days of deliberations this past month, a seven-member jury unanimously found Lakewood police — in particular Chief Mike Zaro, Sgt. Brian Markert and Officer Michael Wiley — liable for a range of constitutional violations that led to Thomas’ death.

In one of the largest police-abuse jury verdicts in state history, the panel awarded compensatory damages in the amount of $4 million to Thomas’ son; $1.885 million to his estate; and $1.375 million each to his mother and father.

Moreover, the panel imposed punitive damages of $3 million on Zaro, who was the SWAT team commander that night, $2 million on Markert, the sniper who shot Thomas, and $1.5 million on Wiley, who led an assault team that used explosives to breach a back door of the home on Zaro’s order, setting in motion events that led to the shooting.

Police had responded to an argument between Thomas and his mother, leading to a four-hour standoff in which Thomas refused to come out of his house with his 4-year-old son. Officers called out the SWAT team, which arrived with 29 heavily armed officers and two armored vehicles.

Thomas had agreed with negotiators that he would let the child go home with his mother and was on the front porch with a car seat and backpack of clothes when Zaro ordered the explosive breach. Thomas reacted by reaching for his son, and that’s when Markert shot him from across the street, claiming he was assaulting the child.

A former SWAT trainer with the Los Angeles Police Department, testifying for the plaintiffs, said that SWAT never should have been called, and that the child was never a hostage.

Zaro has declined to comment on the verdict, and city officials have referred all inquiries about the shooting to a statement posted on the city’s Facebook site shortly after the verdict. The post says the city respected the jury’s decision but disagreed with the verdict.

“This case boiled down to dissecting and second-guessing over the course of three weeks the actions our officers took during a four-hour standoff where a child’s life was in danger as he was held hostage, dangled out a second-story window and used as a human shield by his father,” the city statement says.

The post contains the same version of events the city presented at trial and that was rejected by the jury.

Moreover, Zaro, in a social-media post that went up on the police department’s Facebook page the day after the verdict but was quickly pulled down, called the verdict “incomprehensible and demoralizing.”

“We went from the incident in 2013 where our sincere motivation was the safety and welfare of a 4 year old child to being portrayed 4 years later as lying, racist murderers,” the chief wrote, according to news accounts of the post.

On Wednesday, Lakewood city spokeswoman Brynn Grimley said the post was written “in response to the emotion around the jury’s decision” and to thank citizens for their support.

“After reviewing the post, the Chief recognized it was not helpful in the effort to move forward and removed it,” Grimley wrote in an email.

The issue of race loomed large before trial, with U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein deciding not to show the jury a pretrial video about unconscious bias that touched on racism, after defense attorneys objected.

Attorney Tim Ford, whose Seattle firm represented Thomas’ parents, said the trial was “steeped in race,” and testimony indicated police were indifferent to pleas by Thomas’ wife and father, who is black, telling them Thomas was not a threat.

The jury found that police violated Frederick Thomas’ civil rights when they arrested him at the scene as he tried to defuse the situation. He learned in jail the next morning his son had been killed.

The jury found his arrest was unlawful.

Wiley, the assault-team leader, later told investigators that he didn’t believe Thomas’ wife, stating, “Baby’s momma [says] ‘no he ain’t got no gun, blah blah blah.’ I don’t know how many times I’ve heard that and found weapons.”

Police found no weapon in the home, and Thomas repeatedly told him he was unarmed.

“I think they would do better to take some time to reevaluate their use of force and SWAT protocols,” said Jack Connelly, the attorney who represented the child and Thomas’ estate.

“This verdict certainly was not due to anyone calling them ‘racist or murderers,’” he said. “The fact that they are publishing this on Facebook reveals more of the same arrogance and denial that led to the verdict.”

Connelly has asked the court for $829,377.33 in fees and costs. Ford, whose firm took the case three days after the shooting, is asking for $1,417,588.