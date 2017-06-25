A man shot and critically injured another man before turning the gun on himself in SeaTac on Saturday, the King County Sheriff’s office said.

A man shot and seriously injured another man and then killed himself in SeaTac on Saturday, the King County Sheriff’s office said.

The incident took place late Saturday at a private residence in the 14200 block of 29 Ave. S. in SeaTac.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year old victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 29-year old man also shot and badly injured.

Police say the younger man was the visiting the woman who lives in the house.

The older man, who police say was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, turned up. The encounter led to a confrontation in which the older man shot the younger, and then shot himself in the head., the sheriff’s office said.

The wounded man is at Harborview with “life-threatening wounds,” the police said in a statement early Sunday.