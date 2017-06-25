A man shot and critically injured another man before turning the gun on himself in SeaTac on Saturday, the King County Sheriff’s office said.
A man shot and seriously injured another man and then killed himself in SeaTac on Saturday, the King County Sheriff’s office said.
The incident took place late Saturday at a private residence in the 14200 block of 29 Ave. S. in SeaTac.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year old victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 29-year old man also shot and badly injured.
Police say the younger man was the visiting the woman who lives in the house.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police spokesman plays video game while talking about fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles; video removed
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Seattle police release statements from officers who killed Charleena Lyles
- Wet, snowy winter creates life-threatening hazards for Pacific Crest Trail hikers
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
The older man, who police say was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, turned up. The encounter led to a confrontation in which the older man shot the younger, and then shot himself in the head., the sheriff’s office said.
The wounded man is at Harborview with “life-threatening wounds,” the police said in a statement early Sunday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.